Nikki-Dee helps Richmond animals find forever homes

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- In this week's "Nikki-Dee, Can You Be Me?" I worked as an assistant Director of Kennel Operations at the Richmond Animal League (RAL).

That's the person who manages and oversees RAL shelter operations.

Things like managing intake of new pets (an average of five new animals arrive daily), administering vaccines, managing charts, and coordinating veterinary care.

In addition to caring for the animals, we also get to name them. So, this day, we welcomed welcomed Rob, Reba, Kristen, Storm, and Cole to the family!

