Larry Barnett concedes to Roxann Robinson in tight 27th House District race

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Democrat Larry Barnett has officially conceded to Republican Roxann Robinson in the race for the 27th House District seat in Chesterfield County.

The 27th district seat was one of five house races that was too close to call Tuesday night.

Robinson led Barnett by only 124 votes, according to the unofficial tally on the Virginia Department of Elections website.

Robinson, who was the favorite to retain her seat, has held the 27th House District seat since 2010.

Barnett congratulated Robinson on her win in a statement released Thursday afternoon.

“I want to congratulate Ms. Robinson on her victory, and I wish her the best,” Barnett said. “This campaign has been such an unbelievable experience for me. I was amazed at the support we saw on the ground and I want to thank everyone who was involved with our grassroots campaign.

Despite the loss, Barnett said he will continue to be a voice in his community and advocate for affordable health care and stronger public schools.