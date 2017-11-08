Some Va. House of Delegates races had razor-thin wins

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- History was made in the Commonwealth Tuesday night as analysts reported that Democrats gained more seats in the House of Delegates than they have in at least a century.

Still, several races remain that are considered too close to call, separated by just a few dozen votes.

In the 27th district of Chesterfield, polls show Democrat Larry Barnett falling short to his opponent, Republican Roxann Robinson, by just 124 votes.

“What required now is just patience, and learning about the details of what happens next,” Barnett said.

Barnett will wait for the final numbers before his camp decides whether they will request a recount.

In another close race Dawn Adams beat out long time delegate Manoli Loupassi in the 68th District (Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico), which turned a seat blue and makes Adams the first open lesbian elected to the General Assembly.

“It’s historic, and I think it’s a lot to take in, but I’m really looking forward to all that energy and fresh ideas,” Adams said.

Another razor-thin margin is the Newport News 94th District race. The incumbent David Yancey (R) holds a 12-vote lead over his challenger, Shelly Simonds (D).

Yancey has served the district for six years.

Obviously, everyone is thrilled about the statewide Democratic sweep.

House of Delegates speaker-designee, Kirk Cox released a statement saying in part:

“Unfortunately, we lost a number of capable and dedicated public servants Tuesday night in the most difficult political environment in decades...our majority will be smaller, but our resolve and commitment to good governance based on conservative principles remains strong and unwavering.”

Adams said she hopes to bridge gaps and focus on people and issues rather than parties.

“I think it’s a really good idea that we are focusing on issues an that is something we can come to agreement on if we can put that partisanship aside,” Adams said.