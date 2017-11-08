Regency Square parking deck comes down to make room for new retail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO, Va. – The landscape around Regency Square mall is accessorized with detours and orange cones, and will be that way for quite a while.

In September, crews started the road design improvements to Quioccasin Road and Parham Road, which will improve overall traffic flow to the shopping center.

This will clear the landscape for a new and expanded signature entrance into Regency Square and enhance the property’s visibility, in anticipation of new shopping and dining options that will be built on the mall’s perimeter.

It’s the first phase of the $30 million renovations to revive the Henrico mall.

The bridge that millions traveled under on their way into the 40-year-old mall has been removed.

On Halloween, crews began tearing down the parking deck that was built in 1975. The structure sits next to the former Macy’s north building.

The demolition will take about a month, according to Regency marking director Julie Gordon.

The next big project to tackle is building the 6,000+ square foot retail space in place of the deck. The space will house experiential retail and dining, Gordon said.

A movie theater will be built where the Macy’s south building is now.

“People have strong ties to Regency and many people have reached out to us during demolition regarding their fondness for Regency,” Gordon said. “Although, some people have said they hate to see the deck come down they want to see Regency thrive and know that change is part of the rebuilding process.”

Unlike the recent and successful renovations that transformed The Shops at Willow Lawn from an indoor mall into an outdoor mall, Regency plans to stay covered.

"With so many outdoor shopping options in the Richmond area, Regency Square will remain predominantly an indoor shopping venue. The center will also include various outdoor amenities thereby creating its own unique shopping and dining experience," Julie Gordon, Regency Square’s Marketing Director, said. "Changes to the center will preserve what our customers love about Regency Square, while incorporating a fresh, updated look and modern approach to retailing."

Regency Square's General Manager Steven Bonniville said he hoped the changes would "breathe new life" into the shopping center.

"For example, Regency Square is considering interior renovations that incorporate more natural light creating an open-air feel," he said. "While the final tenant mix is still under review, our current expectation is that approximately 250,000 square feet of space will be ear-marked for fashion and service retailers; 20,000 square feet for health and fitness; and 150,000 square feet devoted to restaurants and family-friendly entertainment."