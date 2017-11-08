Man wanted in stabbing and vehicle theft in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. — Deputies are searching for a Charlottesville man wanted in connection to a stabbing and vehicle theft in Orange County.

The incident started at approximately 9:15 pm on November 7, when deputies responded to a report of a stabbing in the 27000 block of Old Office Road.

Upon arrival, deputies located a 38-year-old stabbing victim. That person was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Orange Sheriff’s Office says their investigation revealed the victim was stabbed by 42-year-old Michael Everette Jackson.

After the stabbing, Jackson allegedly stole a 2000 Ford four door sedan that was at the home, investigators say.

That vehicle was later discovered wrecked at the intersection of Zachary Taylor Highway and Everona Road.

Deputies say Jackson is wanted on outstanding warrants for malicious wounding, armed robbery and home invasion.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Michael Everette Jackson is asked to call the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 672-1200.