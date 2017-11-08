Get the facts on Reverse Mortgages

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Over the years, reverse mortgages have become increasingly popular as home owners investigate new ways to leverage their home equity. Brad Friedman, from Reverse Mortgage Pro, helps fill us in on how reverse mortgage loans work. Brad explains how this funding can assist homeowners in affording necessary home improvements and to cover expenses if there a loss in household income. Brad and his team can help you navigate the path and answer your questions about reverse mortgages. For more information you can call 804-977-0059 or visit http://www.reversemortgage.pro

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY REVERSE MORTGAGE PRO }