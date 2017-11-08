× Big Herm’s Red Curry Shrimp

RICHMOND, Va. – Richmond caterer “Big Herm” Baskerville is back with some morecooking and cocktails. Today, his Red Curry Shrimp was on the Virginia This Morning menu. Off the air, Jess said this is the BEST Big Herm recipe to date – which is no small feat for this kitchen master! You can visit Big Herm at Big Herm’s Kitchen at 315 N 2nd St., in Richmond and at http://bighermskitchenrva.com/5175.

Ingredients

Marinade

1 cup plain yogurt

2 teaspoons red curry powder

1 clove garlic, finely chopped

3/4 teaspoon ground ginger

1/2 teaspoon salt

Shrimp

2 lb uncooked peeled deveined 16/20 shrimp

1 1/2 cups Bisquick

1/3 cup sesame seed

1 1/2 teaspoons cardamon

1 teaspoon coarse ground black pepper

Canola oil for frying

1/2 cup duck sauce

DIRECTIONS:

1 place marinade ingredients in a ziplock bag with shrimp refrigerate at least 3 hours or overnight.

2 remove shrimp from marinade and discard marinade.

3 In large bowl, stir together Bisquick mix, sesame seed, cardamon and pepper. Toss shrimp in mixture until coated, shaking off excess. Repeat coating process place carefully on a sheet tray. In large skillet heat 1 inch oil to 350°F. Carefully drop shrimp, in batches, into hot oil. Fry 3 minutes or until golden; drain on paper towels. Serve with duck sauce