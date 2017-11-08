× 40th Anniversary of Anthem Richmond Marathon

RICHMOND, Va. —

40TH Anniversary of Anthem Richmond Marathon, Markel Richmond Half Marathon or VCU Health 8k

Saturday, November 11, 2017.

7 a.m. – 8k begins

7:30 a.m. – Half Marathon begins

7:45 a.m. – Marathon begins

Health and Fitness Expo Parking and Directions at The Arthur Ashe Center, 3001 A North Boulevard, Richmond. Pick up shirt and race number and see the latest sports equipment, clinics, lectures, and get the latest running apparel and talk with experts.

Expo Hours: Thursday, November 9: 5 – 9 pm and Friday, November 10: 11 am – 9 pm. No Packet Pickup available on Race Day; A photo ID is required to pick up your race packet; You may pick up a race packet for another pre-registered runner, provided you have a copy of their photo ID. For more information on The Anthem Richmond Marathon visit http://www.richmondmarathon.org/registration.aspx.