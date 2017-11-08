$15 tickets to Busch Gardens Christmas Town returns for 24 hours

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – If you were unable to get $15 tickets to Busch Gardens Christmas Town earlier this week, the tickets are available again for 24 hours.

This comes after the Busch Gardens website had a technical issue Monday evening during the final hours of the Christmas Town ticket sale.

“We decided to put a temporary hold on the discounted Christmas Town tickets until the website issue was resolved, which occurred late this afternoon,” said a Busch Gardens spokesperson Tuesday evening. “We apologize for any inconvenience caused by this interruption in service.”

The discounted date-specific tickets have been extended and will expire Wednesday, November 8 at 5 p.m.

Christmas Town™ is open on select days between November 24 and January 1.

More than 20 rides, including the InvadR™ and Verbolten® roller coasters, will be open to ride.

In addition to thrill rides, families will have the chance to visit with Santa Claus, attend Christmas-themed shows, and have their pictures taken with their favorite Sesame Street characters.

Click here for more information about Christmas Town.