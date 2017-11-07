Voters forced to cast provisional ballot after error at Chesterfield polling station

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Some Chesterfield County voters are being forced to casting their votes on a provisional ballot Tuesday after an error at voting precinct 205 at Falling Creek Middle School.

Constance L. Tyler, Chesterfield’s general registrar, said poll workers at the location accidentally closed the electronic poll book before the 7 p.m. deadline.

Tyler said once the book is closed it cannot be reopened, even by the general registrar staff.

She said the remaining voters at the location will have to fill out provisional ballots. The ballots are normally used to record a vote when there are questions about a given voter’s eligibility.

Tyler said the voter’s ballots will be in a separate group for people that don’t have no issues besides the poll book being closed early.

Provisional ballots won’t be counted until Monday, November 13.

