Tim McGraw & Faith Hill to kick-off tour in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — Country music stars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill will kick off the 2018 leg of their Soul2Soul The World Tour in Richmond. The tour stops at the Richmond Coliseum on Thursday, May 31, 2018.

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 17, at 10 a.m.

The couple plans to release their new album, The Rest of Our Life, that same day.

Ticket come with a copy of the new album.

Tickets are available at the sweetFrog box office at Richmond Coliseum, by phone at (800) 745-3000 and online at Ticketmaster.com.

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill “SOUL2SOUL THE WORLD TOUR” 2018 Dates

Date City

May 31, 2018 Richmond, VA

June 1, 2018 Charleston, WV

June 2, 2018 Lexington, KY

June 5, 2018 Baltimore, MD

June 7, 2018 Grand Rapids, MI

June 8, 2018 Toledo, OH

June 12, 2018 Hershey, PA

June 14, 2018 Uniondale, NY

June 15, 2018 Uncasville, CT

June 16, 2018 Manchester, NH

June 18, 2018 Hamilton, ON

June 19, 2018 London, ON

June 22, 2018 Raleigh, NC

June 23, 2018 Duluth, GA

June 26, 2018 Bossier City, LA

June 29, 2018 Springfield, MO

June 30, 2018 Des Moines, IA

July 6, 2018 Green Bay, WI

July 7, 2018 Minneapolis, MN

July 8, 2018 Sioux Falls, SD

July 10, 2018 Grand Forks, ND

July 13, 2018 Seattle, WA

July 14, 2018 Eugene, OR

July 18, 2018 Salt Lake City, UT

July 20, 2018 Phoenix, AZ

July 21, 2018 Los Angeles, CA

July 22, 2018 Sacramento, CA