RICHMOND, Va. – The Next Move Program is a local work preparatory program for young adults with disabilities. Executive Director and Co-Founder Elizabeth Howley fills us in on the upcoming Pioneer Awards, which celebrates organizations in the Greater Richmond Area that have inclusive training and hiring practices. Charlotte Dean, one of this year’s panelists, also joined the discussion. The 2017 Pioneer Awards is Tuesday, December 5th from 5:30pm to 7:30pm at the VCUarts Depot at 814 W Broad St. CBS 6 Meteorologist Nikki-Dee Ray will serve as Mistress of Ceremonies. For more information or for tickets to the event please visit http://www.thenextmoveprogram.com/