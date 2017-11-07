The Dunkin’ Donuts Munchkin 5K!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - The 7th Annual Dunkin’ Donuts Munchkins Run is a fun, pastry filled 5K run/walk the whole family can enjoy while raising awareness and funding for Richmond area children with cancer. Jim Baber, Alex Baber, and Amy Godkin of the ASK Childhood Cancer Foundation provide insight on the race and the assistance it provides to area children. New this year is the Kids Donut Dash, which is a quarter-mile dash around the track with each kid receiving a donut and medal. The 2017 Dunkin’ Donuts Munchkins Run is Saturday, November 18th at 9am at St. Christopher’s School in Richmond. For more information you can visit http://www.askccf.org/ and https://www.facebook.com/DunkinDonutsMunchkinsRun.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY DUNKIN’ DONUTS}​