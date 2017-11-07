SEAL Team PT founder John McGuire wins House of Delegates seat

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — SEAL team PT founder John McGuire has, for years, worked to get people in better shape.

Now he’ll take that military work ethic to the House of Delegates in an effort to improve Virginia.

McGuire, a Republican, defeated Democrat Melissa Dart to claim the 56th district in the Virginia House of Delegates. He earned nearly 60 percent of the vote.

“We won! It really is amazing what we can achieve as a team,” McGuire tweeted Tuesday night. “Thank you to all the incredible people who helped us do this.”

McGuire, who served 10 years as a US Navy SEAL, said he hoped to lower taxes, create jobs, improve education, and support our military veterans and first responders.