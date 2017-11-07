× Pres. Trump slams losing candidate Ed Gillespie

RICHMOND, Va. – President Donald Trump took to Twitter from his trip in Asis to downplay the democratic sweep during the Virginia governor’s race. Ralph Northam was projected as the winner with six percent lead, with only Northern Virginia remaining, a county that typically goes blue.

Trump, who did not stump for Ed Gillespie, punted fault towards the Republican candidate.

“Ed Gillespie worked hard but did not embrace me or what I stand for,” the tweet read. “Don’t forget, Republicans won 4 out of 4 House seats, and with the economy doing record numbers, we will continue to win, even bigger than before!”’

Trump was the first president since Watergrate-era Nixon to not stump for the Virginia Republican governor nominee.

Vice President Mike Pence stumped for Gillespie, as did former President George W. Bush. In the summer of 2007, Gillespie joined the Bush administration at the White House, and served as counselor to the president until he left office.

The race for the governor’s mansion likely marks the most consequential race of the year: a battle that will provide an early look at how the first 10 months of the Trump presidency have reshaped American politics.

Governor-elect Ralph Northam had a more positive message.

“Tonight we proved that we’re stronger when we value and fight for one another. Onward to Richmond!,” he tweeted.