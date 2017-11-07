Video shows mail carrier throwing packages at Glen Allen home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GLEN ALLEN, Va. -- A United States Postal Service employee has been caught on surveillance cameras chucking packages onto a porch in Glen Allen.

Paul Witten said this is a battle he's been fighting for a while.

He provided CBS 6 with surveillance video that dated back to July, that appeared to show the same postal carrier throwing his packages.

The most recent package throwing incidents happened Monday, when Witten said medical supplies were delivered.

The video, captured from a hidden camera in his doorbell, shows the mail carrier tossing boxes not once, but twice, in the same day.

Other neighbors who spoke with CBS 6 said -- as far as they knew -- they'd never had any issues with their deliveries being thrown.

CBS 6 has reached out to U.S. Postal Service for comment on the videos, but has not yet heard back from the agency.