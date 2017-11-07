Officials: Don’t fall for fake calls telling voters their polling place has changed

RICHMOND, Va. – The Virginia Department of Emergency Management is warning voters of reports of fraudulent calls telling them that their polling place has changed.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Virginia is also warning Virginians of the false calls about polling places changes.

“On #ElectionDay, these fraudulent calls re change in polling place are still happening. Don’t be fooled by this effort to suppress the vote,” tweeted the ACLU of Virginia.

#ElectionDay-Here's how to find your polling place: ✅📞your voter reg office

✅Check your most recent voter card

✅👉🏾https://t.co/uMEhdx5lhX — ACLU of Virginia (@ACLUVA) November 7, 2017

The Prince William County Democratic Committee says they received notification that people in the greater Prince William area were receiving calls telling them their polling place has changed.

They say the calls were from Gloucester, Virginia and Adairsville, Georgia area codes.

In a Tweet, Governor Terry McAuliffe said he is aware of the reports and officials are looking into it.

We've heard these reports and are looking into this. VA voters should check https://t.co/brHHG2zkX3 before heading to their polling place. https://t.co/XZlO7X6L8b — Terry McAuliffe (@GovernorVA) November 7, 2017

All voters can confirm their polling locations on the Virginia Department of Elections website.