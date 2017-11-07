McAuliffe calls Trump a ‘goofball’ over ‘Looney Tunes’ tweets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe came out swinging after he voted Tuesday morning in Richmond.

The Democrat and former Democratic National Committee chairman called out President Trump over his series of tweets that supported Republican gubernatorial candidate Ed Gillespie.

"This is Looney Tunes with President Trump," McAuliffe said. "Stop tweeting. Do your job!"

President Trump tweeted support for Gillespie both Monday and Tuesday.

"The state of Virginia economy, under Democrat rule, has been terrible," President Trump tweeted Monday. "If you vote Ed Gillespie tomorrow, it will come roaring back!"

On Tuesday, President Trump attacked Democrat Ralph Northam as a weak-on-crime candidate.

"Ralph Northam will allow crime to be rampant in Virginia. He’s weak on crime, weak on our GREAT VETS, Anti-Second Amendment..." the president continued.

"[Ed Gillespie] will totally turn around the high crime and poor economic performance of VA. MS-13 and crime will be gone. Vote today, ASAP!"

Governor McAuliffe called the president's tweets embarrassing.

"He's acting like a goofball," Governor McAuliffe said. "He's sitting over there in Asia tweeting, get your work done! Leave us alone here in Virginia."

Democratic National Committee chairman Tom Perez expressed confidence Tuesday over his party's chances in Virginia's closely watched gubernatorial race, despite tightening polling and divisions within the party.

Unity, however, may not be enough for Democrats to score a victory in Virginia.

While it was once assumed to be an easy win for Democrats a few months ago, polls have consistently shown the race tightening over the past few weeks.

Perez suggested a slim margin wouldn't be uncommon, given that Virginia is a swing state.

"(Virginia Democratic Sen.) Mark Warner won, I think, by less than 1% in 2014," the former Labor secretary said.

Perez said Americans will "find out later today" if voting patterns have changed since President Donald Trump was elected, but he maintained his confidence in the party's success in Virginia, given the grassroots efforts made in the state.

"We've knocked on over a million doors -- twice as many as what (current Virginia Democratic Gov.) Terry McAuliffe did, and he did a great job four years ago," he said. "The energy out there in northern Virginia, across the entire commonwealth, is infectious."

