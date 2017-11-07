Justin Fairfax defeats Jill Vogel to become Virginia’s next Lieutenant Governor

RICHMOND, Va. – Democratic candidate Justin Fairfax has defeated Republican Jill Vogel in the race to become Virginia’s next Lieutenant Governor.

Vogel conceded defeat to Fairfax at the GOP party in Henrico County Tuesday night.

With the win, Fairfax becomes the second African American to hold statewide office in Virginia. Doug Wilder was lieutenant governor from 1986-1990, and governor from 1990-1994.

With 82 percent of precincts reporting, Fairfax has 52.06 percent of the vote compared to 47.86 percent for Vogel, who was vying to become the second woman to hold statewide office in Virginia.

“Our top priority must be creating higher-paying jobs and economic security and opportunity,” Fairfax previously said on his platform. “Working together, we’ll expand access to capital for small businesses, restructure student loan debt to lower the burden on families, reform our juvenile justice system, expand access to healthcare, and defend our constitutional rights.”

The lawyer left the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Virginia’s Eastern District in 2012 to run for attorney general a year later; nearly beating then-state Sen. Mark Herring in the Democratic primary.

The 38-year-old holds degrees in public policy and law from Duke University and Columbia Law School, respectively.