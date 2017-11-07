Democrat Antionette Irving wins race for Richmond Sheriff

RICHMOND, Va. — Democratic candidate Antionette Irving has defeated Independent candidates Nicole Jackson and Emmett Jafari to be Richmond’s next sheriff.

With 95 percent of the precincts reporting, Irving has 62 percent of the vote (37,266), compared to 25 percent (15,499) for Jackson and 7 percent (4,691) for Jafari.

Irving upset incumbent Richmond Sheriff C.T. Woody Jr. in the Democratic primary in June. Woody was seeking his fourth term as Richmond Sheriff.

Irving has a career of more than 25 years with the Henrico Sheriff’s Office, where she was the first woman to be promoted to major.

She campaigned improving healthcare and mental health resources to inmates of the Justice Center.

She has also vowed to provide programs and services to support inmates when they reenter the community.

Irving grew up in Richmond’s Creighton Court public housing project before graduating from Armstrong-Kennedy High and majoring in Criminal Justice from Shaw University.