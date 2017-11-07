Former news anchor Chris Hurst, whose girlfriend was slain on TV, wins delegate seat

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. — Former Roanoke news anchor Chris Hurst (D) unseat Republican and three-time incumbent Del. Joseph Yost in the race for the 12th District House of Delegates seat.

Hurst was the evening anchor for WDBJ7 in Roanoke, before leaving in February 2017 to pursue political office.

In August of 2015, Hurst’s girlfriend Alison Parker and coworker Adam Ward, were killed when a disgruntled former employee shot them on live television.

Hurst became thrust into the national spotlight as the face of the station following the tragedy.

The former anchor has since become an advocate for mental health care and helping families dealing with the illnesses. He also focused on education and health care during his campaign.

The 12th District includes Montgomery County, Radford, Giles and Pulaski counties.