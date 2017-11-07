× Angel is active in her church and theater

RICHMOND, Va. — Angel, 15, is an forthright and intelligent teen. She is an excellent student and hopes to complete some college level courses before she graduates high school. She is interested in pursuing an education in criminal justice and/or law.

She enjoys typical teen activities such as experimenting with doing her hair, makeup, and dressing up. Angel enjoys going shopping, seeing movies, music, dancing, and singing.

She has become active in her church, and has been participating in the church’s theatrical productions in particular.

Angela is very much a people person due to her outgoing nature and forms friendships easily. She has no problem being the center of attention. Angel has lived with and is comfortable around many children who are both younger and older than her. She gets along with other children and enjoys making friends and being an active young person.

