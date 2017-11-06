Woman shot multiple times, police looking for man who dropped her off at hospital

HOPEWELL, Va. -- Police say a woman is fighting for her life after being shot sometime Monday evening and dropped off at John Randolph Medical Center in Hopewell.

Investigators say the female victim was shot multiple times and dropped off at the hospital by an unknown person.

Prince George County police is asking for the public’s help in identifying the man who dropped the woman off at the hospital.

Prince George County police need help identifying this man who dropped off a woman at John Randolph Medical Center who had been shot multiple times... any information call Prince George Police. A post shared by Jon Burkett (@cbs6crimeinsider) on Nov 6, 2017 at 8:48pm PST

Police are still trying to figure out the actual crime scene.

Crime Insider sources say neighbors heard shots fired at the Bailey's Ridge Apartments in Prince George County. Police have not linked the location to the shooting at this time.

After arriving at John Randolph Medical Center, the woman was airlifted to VCU Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Crime Insider sources say the woman was shot at least four times.

Stay with CBS 6 for the latest on this developing story.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to call the Prince George Police Department at (804) 733-2773 or Crime Solvers at 733-2777.