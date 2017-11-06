Virginia ABC narrows list of new headquarters sites to 6

RICHMOND, Va. — A state agency is recommending that the ABC headquarters and distribution warehouse be moved from its existing home on Hermitage Road near The Diamond – narrowing down its list of preferred new locations to six.

In a 19-page report submitted Nov. 1 to Gov. Terry McAuliffe and others in the General Assembly, the Department of General Services recommends working with private entities to move the existing ABC headquarters from its 2901 Hermitage Road location in favor of building from scratch elsewhere in the region.

“All reviews concluded that new construction provides the most cost effective and efficient means for growth,” the report said.

DGS would not disclose where those six sites are located.

The report was prompted by a request for proposals issued earlier this year by DGS, on behalf of ABC, to secure larger office and warehouse space for the booze purveyor in the greater Richmond area.

The recommendation to move was chosen over other options that included expanding the existing facility or finding a similar facility to buy or lease.

Travis Hill, ABC chief operating officer, said the agency will continue proceeding with private developer options and will be working with the General Assembly on a timetable for construction and budget for the project.

“We are preparing to work with the administration and General Assembly during the upcoming budget and legislative session to identify a cost-effective and efficient solution that meets ABC’s current and future operational needs,” Hill said in a prepared statement.

