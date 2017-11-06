Child found after bleeding dad runs from crash scene

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. — The search ended Monday for an eight-year-old boy in Louisa County.

The child, according to Louisa Chief Deputy Maj. Donald Lowe, was now safe with his mother.

A search for the child was launched after a man crashed his vehicle on Penta Drive near Gordonsville on Sunday at about 10:40 p.m., according to the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office.

“The call came in by a neighbor that stated she heard the accident and the vehicle went down through several trees. Witnesses state that a male was seen getting his phone from the vehicle and running away from the scene of the accident and was bleeding ‘pretty bad,'” Louisa Chief Deputy Maj. Donald Lowe said. “The driver believed — to be Travis Walker — was supposed to have his eight-year old son with him, but there were no signs of the child in or near the accident.”

Walker, who reportedly spoke with first responders on the scene before running from the area, did not mention his son at that time, Lowe added.

