Richmond Police Officer indicted for allegedly helping cigarette traffickers

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Richmond Police Officer has been pulled off the street after being indicted for allegedly helping cigarette traffickers.

Officer Kevin Omar Santiago was indicted by a grand jury on October 2 on four counts of computer invasion of privacy.

Court documents say Santiago unlawfully used a computer or computer network to illegally aide cigarette traffickers.

Crime Insider sources say the feds are also involved in the case along with Virginia State Police.

Richmond police tell CBS 6 that Santiago is on administrative duty and he has no contact with the public in his current role.

Santiago has been with the department since 2014.

