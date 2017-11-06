Richmond Police Officer indicted for allegedly helping cigarette traffickers

Woman shot multiple times
Posted 11:20 pm, November 6, 2017, by , Updated at 11:22PM, November 6, 2017

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Richmond Police Officer has been pulled off the street after being indicted for allegedly helping cigarette traffickers.

Officer Kevin Omar Santiago was indicted by a grand jury on October 2 on four counts of computer invasion of privacy.

Court documents say Santiago unlawfully used a computer or computer network to illegally aide cigarette traffickers.

Officer Kevin Omar Santiago

Crime Insider sources say the feds are also involved in the case along with Virginia State Police.

Richmond police tell CBS 6 that Santiago is on administrative duty and he has no contact with the public in his current role.

Santiago has been with the department since 2014.

