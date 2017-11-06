Richmond Police Officer indicted for allegedly helping cigarette traffickers

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Richmond Police Officer has been pulled off the street after being indicted for allegedly helping cigarette traffickers.
Officer Kevin Omar Santiago was indicted by a grand jury on October 2 on four counts of computer invasion of privacy.
Court documents say Santiago unlawfully used a computer or computer network to illegally aide cigarette traffickers.
Crime Insider sources say the feds are also involved in the case along with Virginia State Police.
Richmond police tell CBS 6 that Santiago is on administrative duty and he has no contact with the public in his current role.
Santiago has been with the department since 2014.
