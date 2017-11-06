× Police: Son used ax, vehicle to kill dad found dead in Midlothian driveway

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A son has been charged with first-degree murder in connection to the weekend homicide of his father, according to court documents filed in Chesterfield Juvenile and Domestic Relations court.

Frank Altimari, 31, was arrested Saturday night in Richmond after his father Nicholas Altimari’s body was found in the driveway of Nicholas’ Midlothian home.

“The investigation indicates Nicholas Altimari was struck by a vehicle and with an ax,” a Chesterfield Police spokesperson said.

Police were called to the Nicholas Altimari’s Black Heath Road, off Old Buckingham Road, around 8 p.m. on Saturday, November 4.

“Upon their arrival officers located [Nicholas Altimari’s] body deceased in the driveway,” a Chesterfield Police spokesperson said. “An adult female on scene supplied police with suspect information. The adult female, who was also injured in the incident, was transported to an area hospital where she was treated and released.”

During a Monday morning court hearing, it was determined Frank Altimari did not qualify for court appointed attorney due to his income.

When the judge asked if anyone could help him retain an attorney, Altimari said he did not know.

Altimari, who graduated from the University of Virginia in 2010, started working at Capital One in 2013, according to online profiles and court documents.

Altimari was ordered held without bail.

He is due back in court for an attorney status hearing on November 15. A preliminary hearing was set for December 12.

The suspect’s late father — 61-year-old Nicholas Altimari — was a former federal prosecutor who most recently practiced law in the Richmond area.

His late grandfather, the Honorable Frank X. Altimari, was appointed by President Ronald Reagan to serve as a U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York in the 1980s.

This is a developing story. Anyone with additional information can send a news tip or photo here.