Masked men break into far West End stores

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating two businesses break ins that happened on the same night in the far West End of Henrico County.

Both crimes, according to police, happened early the morning of Thursday, November 2.

“One business was in the 10400 block of Ridgefield Parkway and the other was in the 2200 block of John Rolfe Parkway. In both instances, the suspects forced their way in to the business and stole property from within,” a Henrico Police spokesperson said. “Video surveillance indicates the same three persons are responsible for both burglaries.”

The targeted stores were the War Store on Ridgefield Parkway and a Verizon store on John Rolfe Parkway, according to Crime Insider sources.

Anyone with information about the business break-ins was asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.