× Where do I vote in Virginia?

We hope this page helps to answer all of your Election Day questions. The State Board of Elections has also extended their hours to assist voters; click here to reach them.

The polls open in Virginia at 6 a.m. on Election Day, Nov. 7 and stay open until 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Frequently Asked Questions

Virginia’s Voter Photo ID Rules

Under Virginia law, voters are required to bring a photo ID to the polls. If you DO NOT have a photo ID, you can still vote, but you need to take some extra steps for your vote to count.

Here are examples of different photo ID you can bring to the polls:

Valid Virginia Driver’s License or Identification Card

Valid Virginia DMV issued Veteran’s ID card

Valid United States Passport

Other government-issued photo identification cards (must be issued by US Government, the Commonwealth of Virginia, or a political subdivision of the Commonwealth)

Valid college or university student photo identification card (must be from an institution of higher education located in Virginia)

Employee identification card containing a photograph of the voter and issued by an employer of the voter in the ordinary course of the employer’s business

There are election seats and questions specific to each voters’ district. Please click here to see your sample ballot.

On election night, after 7 p.m., you can start tracking election results here.

Read a complete breakdown of the races, including House of Delegate seats, here.