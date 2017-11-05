VHSL High School Football Playoffs brackets released

Scores killed in shooting at Texas church
Posted 11:41 pm, November 5, 2017, by , Updated at 12:26AM, November 6, 2017

The VHSL released the official playoff brackets for High School Football.  Here are the matchups involving teams from the Central Region area.

Class 6 B (1st round) (1)Colonial Forge has a bye

(2)Manchester vs. (7)Clover Hill

(3)Thomas Dale vs. (6)Franklin County

(4)James River vs. (5)Riverbend

Class 5 B (1st round)

(1)Hermitage vs. (8)Meadowbrook

(2)Highland Springs vs. (7)Mills Godwin

(3)Henrico vs. (6)Lee Davis

(4)L.C. Bird vs. (5)Varina

Class 4 B (1st round)

(1)Dinwiddie vs. (8)Huguenot

(2)Monacan vs. (7)Midlothian

(3)Louisa vs. (6)Courtland

(4)Eastern View vs. (5)Patrick Henry

Class 3 A (1st round)

(4)Hopewell vs. (5)Southampton

Class 3 B (1st round)

(1)Thomas Jefferson vs. (8)Armstrong

Class 2 A (1st round)

(1)Goochland vs. (8)Brunswick

(3)Greensville vs. (6)King William

(4)Nottoway vs. (5)Amelia County

Class 1 A (1st round)

(1)Essex vs. (8)Northampton

(2)Sussex Central vs. (7)Middlesex

VISAA Division I Semifinals

(1)Flint Hill vs. (4)Benedictine

(2)St. Christopher’s vs. (3)Collegiate

VISAA Division III Semifinals

(1)Roanoke Catholic vs. (4)Blessed Sacrament Huguenot