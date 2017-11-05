VHSL High School Football Playoffs brackets released
The VHSL released the official playoff brackets for High School Football. Here are the matchups involving teams from the Central Region area.
Class 6 B (1st round) (1)Colonial Forge has a bye
(2)Manchester vs. (7)Clover Hill
(3)Thomas Dale vs. (6)Franklin County
(4)James River vs. (5)Riverbend
Class 5 B (1st round)
(1)Hermitage vs. (8)Meadowbrook
(2)Highland Springs vs. (7)Mills Godwin
(3)Henrico vs. (6)Lee Davis
(4)L.C. Bird vs. (5)Varina
Class 4 B (1st round)
(1)Dinwiddie vs. (8)Huguenot
(2)Monacan vs. (7)Midlothian
(3)Louisa vs. (6)Courtland
(4)Eastern View vs. (5)Patrick Henry
Class 3 A (1st round)
(4)Hopewell vs. (5)Southampton
Class 3 B (1st round)
(1)Thomas Jefferson vs. (8)Armstrong
Class 2 A (1st round)
(1)Goochland vs. (8)Brunswick
(3)Greensville vs. (6)King William
(4)Nottoway vs. (5)Amelia County
Class 1 A (1st round)
(1)Essex vs. (8)Northampton
(2)Sussex Central vs. (7)Middlesex
VISAA Division I Semifinals
(1)Flint Hill vs. (4)Benedictine
(2)St. Christopher’s vs. (3)Collegiate
VISAA Division III Semifinals
(1)Roanoke Catholic vs. (4)Blessed Sacrament Huguenot