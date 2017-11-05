UVA becomes bowl eligible, VSU wins CIAA North Title

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Virginia Tech fell at Miami 28-10. The Hokies had four turnovers in the loss and quarterback Josh Jackson threw for only 197 yards with two interceptions.

UVA becomes bowl eligible for the first time since 2011 after they beat Georgia Tech 40-35. Quarterback Kurt Benkert threw three touchdowns in the win as the Cavs snapped a two game losing streak.

Richmond shutout Villanova 22-0. The Spiders defense limited the Wildcats to just 163 yards of offense as they ended their two game skid.

JMU won their 21st straight game, 38-3 over Rhode Island. Dukes quarterback Bryan Schor threw four touchdowns in the victory.

William and Mary lost at home to New Hampshire 35-16. The Tribe's sixth straight loss. They haven't scored more than 18 points during that stretch.

Norfolk State lost on Senior Day to North Carolina A&T 35-7. The Spartans were outscored 21-0 in the second half.

Virginia State rallied from 11 down in the fourth quarter to beat Virginia Union 40-39. The Trojans win the CIAA North Title for the first time since 2014.

Randolph Macon got 199 yards rushing and two touchdowns from Tre Frederick in a 38-22 win over Guilford.

In the High School ranks, St. Christopher's beat Collegiate 13-10 in overtime. The Saints picked off a Cougars pass at the goal line in OT to seal the victory.

Benedictine defeated Blue Ridge 35-0. The Cadets will be in the playoffs next week.

Trinity beat Frederick Christian 47-14 on Senior Day. Tink Boyd had 202 yards receiving to break the school and region record for most receiving yards in a single season. Donovan Goode broke the single season rushing record.