2017 Virginia Election Guide: A look at your ballot

RICHMOND, Va. -- The race for the governor’s mansion in Virginia on Tuesday, Nov. 7, likely marks the most consequential race of the year: Democrat Ralph Northam and Republican Ed Gillespie are squaring off in a battle that will provide an early look at how the first 10 months of the Trump presidency have reshaped American politics.

Northam, a pediatric neurologist, has served as the state’s lieutenant governor the past four years under Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe. Gillespie is a one-time chairman of the RNC and counselor to former President George W. Bush who nearly stole Mark Warner’s Senate seat in 2014 in a race few expected would be close.

Two sets of polling data released days before the election by Roanoke College and Rasmussen indicates that the two candidates are in a dead heat. Northam, who outraised Gillespie, has led in most polls since the June primary.

Libertarian candidate Cliff Hyra polls at two percent support and six percent of voters remained undecided.

Voter participation is typically lower -- by at least 30% -- in a downballot year, but there has been a local increase in registered voters over the previous governor's race.

The Commonwealth of Virginia has 5,489,530 registered voters. For the last gubernatorial race in 2013, there were 5,250,008 registered voters. Locally, all surrounding counties have seen an increase in registered voters from the 2013 race.

The race has set a record for absentee voting, according to the Washington Post. As of Friday night, more than 147,000 absentee votes had been cast than any other non presidential year in Virginia history.

All 100 Virginia House of Delegates are up for election and have brought a lot of new contenders to the field. To grab control of the chamber, Democrats need to gain 17 seats, while Republicans need to gain one seat to obtain a veto-proof super majority.

43 female Democratic House candidates vying for seats In the 2016 presidential election, Democrat Hillary Clinton defeated Republican Donald Trump in 51 out of 100 Virginia House districts—including 17 Republican-controlled districts. This likely explains why 48 incumbent Republican seats are being challenged this year. A record number of women have entered the race as well, reports the Washington Post.

Based on analysis of these districts' electoral histories, these are several Virginia races with potential to be more competitive and that could possibly lead to shifts in a chamber's partisan balance. There are several pivot counties, which voted for Trump in 2016 after voting for Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012 and several typically red counties that turned for Clinton.

RACES TO WATCH LOCALLY

Republican voters in District 28 will decide who’ll have a chance to succeed retiring House Speaker Bill Howell. The candidates are Democrat Joshua Cole and Republican Robert Thomas Jr. District 28 was one of 49 Virginia House districts that Trump won in 2016; he carried District 28 by 1.1 points.

The 72nd District, previously held by Jimmie Massie, has traditionally gone for the GOP, but Hillary Clinton won that district in the last Presidential election. The Democratic nominee Schuyler VanValkenburg has been endorsed by Senator Tim Kaine and outraised the favored Republican Eddie Whitlock.

The 73rd District has been held by incumbent John O'Bannon since 2001. He's challenged by Debra Rodman. O'Bannon raised $501,473

to Rodman's $324,511. This district turned blue for Clinton in 2016, but races are consistently close here and third-party candidates do well.

Melissa Dart (Democrat) and John McGuire (Republican) are running for Peter Farrell’s seat in the 56th District. The 56th district includes Louisa County, as well as portions of Goochland, Henrico, Louisa, and Spotsylvania counties. Republican Peter Farrell has represented this district since 2012.

[Scroll down to see the breakdown of all local races]

The polls open in Virginia at 6 a.m. on Election Day, Nov. 7 and stay open until 7 p.m. Tuesday.

There are election seats specific to each voters' district. Please click here to see your sample ballot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Virginia’s Voter Photo ID Rules

Under Virginia law, voters are required to bring a photo ID to the polls. If you DO NOT have a photo ID, you can still vote, but you need to take some extra steps for your vote to count.

Here are examples of different photo ID you can bring to the polls.

2017 STATEWIDE RACES

GOVERNOR

LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR

ATTORNEY GENERAL

2017 LOCAL RACES

27th District

Chesterfield County

Larry V. Barnett (D) challenges Incumbent Roxann L. Robinson (R)

28th District

Fredericksburg City, Stafford County

Democrat Joshua Cole and Republican Robert Thomas Jr. face off.

54th District

Caroline County, Spotsylvania County

Al Durante (D) challenges Incumbent Robert D. “Bobby” Orrock (R).

**This district intersects with one or more pivot counties, which voted for Trump in 2016 after voting for Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012.

55th District

Hanover County, Caroline County, Spotsylvania County

Morgan Goodman (D) challenges Incumbent Buddy Fowler (R)

56th District

Goochland County, Henrico County, Louisa County, Spotsylvania County

Melissa Dart (D) and John McGuire (R)

62nd District

Chesterfield County, Hopewell City, Henrico County, Prince George County

Incumbent Riley Ingram (R) $226,700 faces Bynum-Coleman, Sheila (D)

63rd District

Chesterfield County, Dinwiddie County, Hopewell City, Petersburg City, Prince George County

Incumbent Lashrecse D. Aird (D) is uncontested

65th District

Chesterfield County, Powhatan County, Goochland County, Fluvanna County

Francis Ware (D) challenges Incumbent Lee Ware (R)

66th District

Chesterfield County, Colonial Heights

Incumbent Kirk Cox, (R) is challenged by Katie Sponsler, (D)

Cox has outraised Sponsler $908,000 to $28,000.

68th District

Chesterfield County, Henrico County, Richmond City

Dawn M. Adams (D) challenges incumbent Manoli Loupassi (R)

69th District

Richmond City, Chesterfield County

Incumbent candidate Betsy Carr (D) is challenged by Jake Crocker (Libertarian) and Marcus Sutphin (Green)

70th District

Chesterfield County, Henrico County, Richmond City

Incumbent Delores L. McQuin (D) faces no challenger

72nd District

Henrico County

Edward S. Whitlock II (R) faces Schuyler VanValkenburg (D)

73rd District

Henrico County

Incumbent John O'Bannon (R) is challenged by Debra Rodman

This race has raised a lot of cash, with O'Bannon getting $501,473 and Rodman $324,511

97th District

Hanover, King William, and all of New Kent County.

Cori Johns (D) takes on Incumbent Chris Peace (R).

99th District

Caroline County, King George County, Lancaster County, Northumberland County, Richmond County, Westmoreland County

Francis Nicholas Edwards (D) faces incumbent Margaret Ransone (R).

**This district intersects with one or more pivot counties, which voted for Trump in 2016 after voting for Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012.

Chesterfield Commissioner of Revenue

Jenefer S. Hughes (D) challenges Incumbent Timothy M. McPeters (R)

Henrico County Brookland District Member Board of Supervisor

This seat is open after 29 years, with the death of Richard Glover in February. Robert H. “Bob” Witte, Jr. (R) faces Courtney D. Lynch (D).

Louisa County Mineral District Member Board of Supervisor

Duane A. Adams (R) faces Independent Stephanie L. Koren

Petersburg Treasurer

Kenneth M Pritchett (D) faces Independent Gloria Person Brown

Petersburg Sheriff

Independent Corey Brown challenges Democratic incumbent Vanessa Reese Crawford.

Richmond Sheriff

Antoinette Irving face Independent Nicole D. Jackson and Emmett Johnson Jafari

Richmond City Treasurer

Three women are running for city treasurer, none are incumbents. Nichole Ona R. Armstead is the Democratic candidate, who faces Independents Michelle R. Mosby and L. Shirley Harvey.

Richmond School Board -- District 3

Cindy Menz-Erb faces Dorian Daniels, Kenya Gibson, Joann Henry, and Kevin Starlings.

Issues at the poll?

Click here to let us know if you experience anything unusual at the polls.

***reporting from CNN Wire contributed to this report***