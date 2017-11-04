Video shows thieves pulling car doors: ‘They took whatever they could get’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A South Richmond father warned others to be on the lookout for a group of individuals pulling on car doors and stealing items.

Three people were seen on Kendrick Davis' home security video roaming neighborhoods in the Swanson Woods community early Thursday morning.

"You can see when the guy was walking up my driveway he cinched the hood up, because he didn’t want his face to be recognized," Davis explained.

The cars sitting in front of the Kristenleaf Court home were all locked, but one of the thieves damaged a door handle before walking away.

"I don't think they knew how to open the door, so they pulled it the wrong way and popped it off," Davis said.

Several of Davis' neighbors woke up and found their unlocked cars were rummaged through and the glove boxes were left open.

"One of my coworkers that stays right up on Swanson Road, his car was hit," Davis said. "He had a bunch of change in there and a few chargers. They took whatever they could get."

Davis installed the security cameras when a book bag with electronics worth $1600 was taken from his work truck overnight about eight months ago.

"My laptop, my iPad, my company work phone, a digital tape measure and my 9mm gun were all in my book bag," Davis remembered. "That hurt, man."

He planned to turn the surveillance video over to police hoping they could help find the three individuals. Davis feared the crimes may escalate.

"They’re going to go further," Davis said. "Once your car doors are locked they’re going to the next step and break your windows or start checking your home doors. Just be aware."

WTVR CBS 6 has reached out to Richmond police about Davis' report, but had not heard back as of 5 p.m. Saturday.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video