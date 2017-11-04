Goochland completes perfect regular season with 42-28 win over Amelia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Goochland, Va. - Goochland racked up over 300 yards on the ground, 173 from Jasper Carter alone in a 42-28 win over Amelia.

With the win, the Bulldogs finish their second straight regular season 10-0 headed into the 2A regional playoffs.

Carter had two scores, but Amelia kept the game close throughout the first half behind 146 yards passing from Jalen Brown. The Raiders were down 6 at halftime but outscored 14-6 in the second half.

Devin McCray completed just one pass for the Bulldogs, but it was a 12 yard scoring strike to Perry Snead Johnson.

The Bulldogs will be the top seed in the 2A regionals, while Amelia (7-3) will make the post season as well.