Virginia students find substitute teacher drunk, passed out at desk: Police

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. – A substitute teacher for Fairfax County Public Schools was found drunk and passed out at his desk, according to police.

Konbeh Koroma, 24, has been arrested and charged with being drunk in public.

Police say students made the discovery inside the classroom and attempted to wake him up. Koroma was filling in for an art teacher at Robinson Secondary School in Fairfax County.

A school resource officer was contacted to assist.

After an investigation, police determined that Koroma was under the influence of alcohol.

He is being held at an adult detention center.