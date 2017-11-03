× The Halligan Bar and Grill in Short Pump closing after six years

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — The Firefighter-themed Halligan Bar and Grill is closing its doors this weekend after six years in Short Pump.

Owner Shawn Gregory announced the difficult decision on Facebook Friday evening.

“This is the most difficult post I have ever had to make,” he wrote. “It is with a very heavy heart that I announce the Halligan Short Pump will close its doors forever on Sunday 11/5.”

Shawn said he and his wife, Cynthia, made the decision to finally retire.

“It has been a great run and we are so proud of the Halligan and all the wonderful good things it did over the years,” wrote Gregory. “We have met some of the greatest people and friends along the way.”

The Halligan Bar and Grill had three locations in Central Virginia, including locations in Shockoe Bottom and Ashland. The Shockoe Bottom location was closed for renovation and remodeling, but has since been closed for good. The Ashland location will remain open.

The local barbecue chain is named for the halligan bar, a tool used by firefighters to break down doors.

“Chief Shawn…. Signing off… Over and out!” wrote Gregory.