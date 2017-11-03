× Trucker charged in crash that killed Virginia woman

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — The truck driver blamed for a fatal crash that killed a Spotsylvania County woman Thursday on Route 3 will be charged in connection to the crash. James Edward Lee, 62, of Georgia, will be charged with involuntary manslaughter and a misdemeanor reckless driving against once he is released from the hospital.

Lee was driving a tractor-trailer — without a trailer — on Route 3 near I-95 Thursdays at about 11:55 a.m., according to police.

“The tractor crashed into vehicles that were stopped for the red-light at the intersection of Route 3 and Gateway Boulevard,” a Fredericksburg Police spokesperson said. “There was no indication of the tractor breaking.”

Six vehicles in total were involved in the crash.

“When officers arrived at the accident, one person was discovered to be fatally injured,” police said.

Police identified the woman killed in the crash as 54-year-old Shari Laney of Spotsylvania County.

The other people hurt in the crash remain hospitalized. One crash victim as listed in critical condition.

