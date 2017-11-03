Johnny Gill & Jackée LIVE on Virginia This Morning

RICHMOND, Va. – Emmy award winning actress Jackée Harry and Grammy Award Nominee Johnny Gill stopped by our LIVE show to promote Priest Tyaire’s stage play, ‘Momma’s Boy’ that’s currently touring the country. This play has a star-studded cast , including Robin Givens, Nephew Tommy, Shirley Murdock, Anthony Brown, Dawn Robinson, Lil G along with Jackée Harry and Johnny Gill.‘Momma’s Boy’ is on stage for one night only Friday, November 3rd at the Altria Theater. The show begins at 8pm. CBS 6’s Antoinette Essa will serve as the hostess for the evening. You can learn more and purchase tickets athttps://www.altriatheater.com/events/detail/mommas-boy-priest-tyaire-play-richmond-2017-tickets