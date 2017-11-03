Isaac’s big run: Teams come together to help special needs player score touchdown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. -- A Virginia Beach middle school football team won its final regular season game by 30 points Wednesday, but it was a touchdown scored at the end of the first half that mattered the most, WTKR reports.

It might have been the biggest score of the season for the Brandon Middle School football team. Not because it added six points at a crucial time... but because of who scored.

"He's a spark for us. He's a great kid to just hang out with," said Coach Mark Bacon of Isaac Kelly, 13. "I was like, 'I want to see this kid score'."

Bacon says Kelly, an eighth grade special needs student, has never missed practice and deserved his time in the spotlight.

Bacon arranged with the coach of Lynnhaven Middle School to allow Kelly to run the ball for a touchdown at the end of the first half.

"The coach was all for it. I was like I wanna get him in regardless of the score," said Bacon.

It came on a 3rd down with just seconds on the clock and 30 yards between the offense and the endzone.

Kelly lined up at running back instead of the usual linebacker or defensive back and scurried into the endzone.

"That was the coolest play I've ever seen," said Bacon.

When we asked Kelly how it felt to score, he said, "Good".

The Brandon Chargers finished their season, 6-0, and have a playoff game scheduled for next week.

Isaac's keys to the game? "Good plays...good tackling...and get pancakes," he said.

