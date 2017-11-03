How to get Busch Gardens Christmas Town tickets for $15

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Tickets to Busch Gardens Christmas Town™ are available for just $15 this week. The special online discount price is available November 2 – 6.

Christmas Town™ is open on select days between November 24 and January 1.

“Traditions are important during the holiday season, and we’re grateful so many families have made Busch Gardens Christmas Town a part of their annual celebrations,” Busch Gardens President David Cromwell said. “Every year, we add great new features while staying true to the many elements guests have grown to love about this one-of-a-kind event.”

More than 20 rides, including the InvadR™ and Verbolten® roller coasters, will be open to ride.

In addition to thrill rides, families will have the chance to visit with Santa Claus, attend Christmas-themed shows, and have their pictures taken with their favorite Sesame Street characters.

Click here for more information about Christmas Town.