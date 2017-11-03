× High *Five Big Herm… It’s An Anniversary!

Richmond caterer ‘Big Herm’ Baskerville has been a recurring guest on “Virginia This Morning” for the past 5 years.. He wanted to celebrate with a tasty BBQ Shrimp Skewer recipe. The entrée is complete when it’s topped with his signature “Oweeee BBQ Sauce.” You can visit Big Herm at Big Herm’s Kitchen at 315 N 2nd St., in Richmond and at http://bighermskitchenrva.com/5175.

BIG HERM’S BBQ SHRIMP SKEWERS

Ingredients

1/2 teaspoon paprika

1/2 tablespoon salt

1 teaspoon lemon pepper

1 teaspoon chili powder

1/2 teaspoon coriander

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 medium lemon, zested, (save lemon for later)

20 16/20 peeled and deveined

8 long, barbecue skewers (soaked in water if using wooden skewers)

2 tablespoons chopped parsley

1 cup of Big Herms Oweeee Bbq Sauce

½ lemon

1/4 cup minced parsley

Directions:

In medium bowl, combine the paprika, salt, lemon pepper, garlic powder, lemon zest, chili and coriander. Toss the shrimp in spice mixture until completely coated. Cover the bowl and let sit in the refrigerator for at least 10 minutes.

Preheat grill or grill pan over medium-high heat and spray with nonstick cooking spray.

Lay shrimp flat on a baking sheet, stacked five at a time on their sides. Thread one skewer through the shrimp heads. Then thread another skewer through the tails. Repeat the process for the other three sets of shrimp.

Grill shrimp and lemon wedges for 2-3 minutes on each side.

While shrimp are hot, brush them with bbq sauce, squeeze grilled lemon over them and garnish with chopped parsley.