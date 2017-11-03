× Deputies warn residents to lock car doors after rash of stolen vehicles

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Hanover County deputies are warning citizens to lock their car doors after a string of stolen vehicles and car break-ins.

Deputies say they are investigating multiple car thefts and break-ins in the Autumn Ridge and Oakley Hill subdivisions.

On Thursday, November 2, 2017, deputies say they responded to the 7100 block of Autumn Ridge Lane for a reported stolen vehicle. A Toyota van was stolen from the driveway of a home.

While investigating, the van was located nearby, in the Oakley Hill subdivision.

Investigators say they are also investigating a second stolen vehicle in the 7100 block of Autumn Ridge Lane. In the second incident, a 2005 Acura MDX, silver in color, was stolen from a resident’s driveway.

That vehicle has not been located at this time.

Investigators say several unlocked vehicles in the Autumn Ridge and Oakley Hill subdivisions were rummaged through; however, no property was stolen.

Deputies say the incidents are crimes of opportunity.

They are asking residents with security cameras who live in the area to check their footage and contact the Sheriff’s Office if they spot anything suspicious.

The sheriff’s office also encourages residents to remove all valuables any time their vehicle is unattended.

They also requests that if suspicious activity is observed, contact the Hanover County Emergency Communications Center immediately.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637 (CRIMES), using the keyword “iTip” followed by their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.