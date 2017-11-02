These 45 Kmart stores and 18 Sears are about to close
RICHMOND, Va. — Sears announced Thursday it planned to close dozens more Sears and Kmart stores around the country, including the Sears in Colonial Heights and Kmart on Nine Mile Road.
“We will continue to close some unprofitable stores as we transform our business model so that our physical store footprint and our digital capabilities match the needs and preferences of our members,” a company spokesperson said. “It’s important to note that these stores will remain open to serve members during the holiday season.”
Sears and Kmart have been losing billions of dollars and closing stores for years. Their parent company, Sears Holdings, hasn’t turned a profit since 2010 and warned earlier this year there was “substantial doubt” that it will be able to stay in business.
By the end of this July, Sears Holdings had only 1,250 stores left in the United States, down from 3,400 at the start of 2006.
The following 45 Kmart stores and 18 Sears stores will close in late January 2018.
Kmart 7200 Us Highway 431 Albertville AL
Kmart 1214 E Florence Blvd Casa Grande AZ
Kmart 26996 Us Hwy 19 N Clearwater FL
Kmart 6050 Highway 90 Milton FL
Kmart 901 Us 27 North Sebring FL
Kmart 156 Tom Hill Senior Blvd Macon GA
Kmart 144 Virginia Ave South Tifton GA
Kmart 1203 Cleveland Road Dalton GA
Kmart 3101 East 17Th Street Ammon ID
Kmart 1006 N Keller Drive Effingham IL
Kmart 2606 Zion Road Henderson KY
Kmart 230 L Roger Wells Blvd Glasgow KY
Kmart 501 Marsailles Road Versailles KY
Kmart 1300 Us Hwy 127 S Frankfort KY
Kmart 41601 Garfield Road Clinton Twp MI
Kmart 200 Capital Ave Sw Battle Creek MI
Kmart 2125 S Mission Street Mt Pleasant MI
Kmart 1547 Highway 59 South Thief River Falls MN
Kmart 2233 N Westwood Blvd Poplar Bluff MO
Kmart 16200 East Us Hwy 24 Independence MO
Kmart 1400 S Limit Avenue Sedalia MO
Kmart 3901 Lemay Ferry Road St Louis MO
Kmart 1130 Henderson Drive Jacksonville NC
Kmart 1292 Indiana Avenue St. Marys OH
Kmart 14901 Lorain Avenue Cleveland OH
Kmart 2830 Navarre Road Oregon OH
Kmart 4475 Mahoning Ave Austintown OH
Kmart 1249 North High Street Hillsboro OH
Kmart 3382 Birney Plaza Moosic PA
Kmart 2830 Gracy Center Way Moon Township / Coraopolis PA
Kmart 3319 North Susquehanna Trail Shamokin Dam PA
Kmart 22631 Route 68 Clarion PA
Kmart 1815 6 Ave Se Aberdeen SD
Kmart 530 Donelson Pike Nashville TN
Kmart 560 South Jefferson Avenue Cookeville TN
Kmart 1806 N Jackson Street Tullahoma TN
Kmart 4520 W 7 Street Texarkana TX
Kmart 4715 Nine Mile Road Richmond VA
Kmart 300 Towne Centre Drive Abingdon VA
Kmart 3311 Riverside Drive Danville VA
Kmart 2315 Wards Road Lynchburg VA
Kmart 111 Division St North Stevens Point WI
Kmart 800 Grand Central Avenue Vienna WV
Kmart 1287 Winchester Avenue Martinsburg WV
Kmart 301 Beckley Plaza Beckley WV
Sears* 1701 Mcfarland Blvd E Tuscaloosa AL
Sears* 5111 Rogers Avenue Fort Smith AR
Sears* 4201 N Shiloh Drive Fayetteville AR
Sears* Fiesta Mall Mesa AZ
Sears* Greeley Mall Greeley CO
Sears* 8020 Mall Pkwy Lithonia GA
Sears* 1709 Baytree Road Valdosta GA
Sears* Berkshire Mall Lanesboro (Pittsfield) MA
Sears* 7885 Eastern Blvd Baltimore MD
Sears* 1200 Us Rt 22 Phillipsburg NJ
Sears 2999 E College Avenue State College PA
Sears* 300 Lycoming Mall Circle Pennsdale/Muncy PA
Sears* 2334 Oakland Ave Indiana PA
Sears 4000 Sunset Mall San Angelo TX
Sears* 4600 S Medford Dr Lufkin TX
Sears* 754 S State Street Salt Lake Cty UT
Sears* 114 Southpark Circle Colonial Hts VA
Sears 1400 Del Range Blvd Cheyenne WY
*The Sears Auto Center at this store will close in early December 2017. The store itself will close in late January 2018.
CNN Wire contributed to this report.