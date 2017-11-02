1 killed, others hurt in multi-vehicle Route 3 crash

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — One person was killed and “several” other people were hurt in a multi-vehicle on Plank Road (Route 3), according to Fredericksburg Police.

The 2300 block of Plank Road (Route 3) is a busy stretch of road filled with shops and restaurants.

“One person has been fatally injured and several people have been sent to a nearby hospital for medical attention,” a Fredericksburg Police spokesperson said. “Route 3 east is closed from I-95 to Gateway Boulevard. The I-95 north-bound exit ramp to Route 3 east is also closed at this time.”

