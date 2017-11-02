Richmond Officer of the Month accused of driving drunk, refusing breathalyzer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond police have confirmed veteran officer Paul Gaines is on leave after he was accused of driving drunk earlier this week.

RPD’s crime incident report stated the incident happened at the intersection of Cumberland and Belvidere streets just after 1 a.m. Wednesday.

According to court records, Gaines was arrested and charged with a DWI first offense and refusing a breathalyzer.

The Master Police Officer has been on the force since 1999 and currently works in the 4th Precinct.

A picture from 2013 shows when Gaines was named the 4th Precinct's Officer of the Month for September of that year.

Gaines is scheduled to appear in court next week.