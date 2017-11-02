Pit Liquor: Colorado inventors make whiskey-based deodorant

LOVELAND, Colo. — A Colorado couple have introduced a new deodorant made with whiskey.

Erica and Jason Feucht launched a Kickstarter this week for their all-natural, booze-based underarm deodorant called Pit Liquor. The product comes in three varieties: Whiskey Lavender, Whiskey Vanilla, and Whiskey Black Pepper.

The makers say the alcohol kills the bacteria in smelly armpits.

Although it’s made with real whiskey, the brand promises you won’t smell like you’ve been at the bar all day. And, no, you can’t drink it and you can’t get drunk from it, the company said.

The company said it’s similar to hand sanitizer when you smell it initially, but then it goes away.

“We had it tested by people who are in the Navy, teachers, businessmen, yoga teachers, runners, desk jockeys, artists, policemen, and moms and dads,” the Feuchts wrote. “No one complained about the smell.”

The couple came up with the product when Erica Feucht was pregnant with their first child.

“We formulated this deodorant while I was pregnant and we could no longer stand the toxic slurry of regular deodorant or the inaction of many natural deodorants,” the Feuchts wrote.

“So I challenged him to come up with something that worked. In a moment of desperation, I threw some hand sanitizer on my pits, and viola! An idea was born.”

Pit Liquor hitting the books. Went to the Loveland free library. #pitliquor A post shared by Erica Feucht (@pitliquor) on Oct 22, 2017 at 7:12am PDT

The couple are hoping to raise $12,000 by Nov. 22. In just a few days, they have raised more than $8,200.

The couple told the Loveland Reporter Herald that even if they don’t meet their Kickstarter goal, they will continue to find other ways to fund the project.

“Single Shot” 1-ounce bottles of sprayable Pit Liquor are available for a pledge of $7 with an estimated February delivery date.

Larger bottles are available for larger pledges.