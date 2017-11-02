Ouch! Thief falls through roof of Virginia store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. -- Crime doesn't pay, but sometimes it hurts.

Virginia Beach Police are looking for a thief who fell through the roof of a store earlier this month.

Security video from inside Market Express 1901 Independence Boulevard caught the October 26 fall.

The suspect gained access through the roof of the business early that morning, WTKR reported. Moments later surveillance video showed the suspect crashing through the ceiling tiles and falling onto the floor.

Market Express owner Himansu Patel said he got a call from police that someone had broken into his store. Patel said the man stole a couple of hundred dollars from the register, lottery tickets, and cigarettes -- about $3,400 in all.

But it's the damage done to his ceiling and AC unit that will cost him between $8,000 to $9,000 to repair.

Police described the suspect as a white or Hispanic male between 25 and 35 years old. He stands between 5 feet 10 inches tall and 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs approximately 150-170 pounds. The suspect has a slight beard and mustache and was last seen wearing cargo shorts, a hooded sweatshirt and a knit cap or ski mask. The video footage suggests that he may be wearing prescription glasses.

Anyone who can identify the man was asked to call Virginia Beach Police at 757-385-4101.