Maddox loves animals and helping people

RICHMOND, Va. — The quintessential gentleman, Maddox is always running to open doors for ladies and taking his hat off indoors. He is a considerate and genuine teen. Maddox is very proud of his recent mastery of the Rubik’s cube. He has a mechanic’s mind, and therefore likes to take things apart to figure out how they function.

Maddox is a very bright young man and would benefit from an academic environment where he would be challenged to apply himself to his fullest potential.

Maddox loves animals, and enjoys going to the zoo and pet stores to check out the newest or most exotic animals. His favorite football team is the Seattle Seahawks, though he will root for other teams if they aren’t playing. He has a natural talent for golf, but finds it isn’t fast-paced enough for him.

He is really into Pokémon, video games, Legos and building things in general. His future plans are to join the Navy and he especially enjoys visits to the shipyard.

Maddox is excited about finding his forever family and would thrive in an attentive and caring home. He is wonderful with pets and loves to help out around the house. He is always willing to learn new things and has a very curious nature.

In Virginia, we have hundreds of children who are ready for foster to adoption. In other words, these children are ready to find their permanent and loving forever families. As Connecting Hearts –A Deborah J Johnston Charity, celebrates National Adoption Month, our “30 Kids in 30 Days” initiative is to bring awareness to 30 kids or sibling who are available for forever homes, but also to shed light on the other almost 700 children who may not be seen. Our kids are all ages and races, they were put in foster care due to no fault of their own. To learn more and becoming a foster to adoption parent(s) click here.