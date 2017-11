RICHMOND, Va. – Veterinarian Dr. Danielle Spencer-David visits our studio to discuss the recent outbreak of a bacterial infection called Campylobacter. Dr. Spencer-David explains how this bacterium can make your pet very ill and how it’s transmissible to human owners. Danielle shares some tips on how to prevent exposure and what to look for if you believe your animal has been exposed to Campylobacter.

