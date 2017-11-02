It’s Time To Give Thanks

RICHMOND, Va. – A celebration and re-enactment of the first Thanksgiving! Graham Woodlief stops by to chat about the annual Virginia Thanksgiving Festival, happening Sunday, November 5th from 12p to 4p at Berkeley Plantation. This seasonal event features horse drawn carriages, traditional dress, fife and drum corps. “Virginia This Morning” co-host, Bill Bevins will be the event’s narrator. Tim Brock of Brock’s BBQ will continue the tradition of serving his signature Thanksgiving-In-A-Glass. For more information you can visit http://virginiathanksgivingfestival.com/ andhttp://www.brocksbbq.com/.

